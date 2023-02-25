MANTON — Manton made its free throws down the stretch as it beat Houghton Lake 66-60 in overtime in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers started hot, leading 21-7 after the first quarter and 29-19 at halftime but trailed 42-38 going into the fourth quarter.
It was 55-55 after regulation.
“I loved our energy in the first quarter,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said. “We came with guns blazing and it was awesome to see.
“They switched defenses on us and we had a hard time responding to it. We took control for the majority of overtime. Kudos to everyone for knocking down their free throws.”
Nolan Moffit paced Manton with 22 points while Lincoln Hicks scored 15. Logan Patrick had 12 and Brennen Salani had nine.
The Rangers are at Buckley on Tuesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 55-31 win over Leland in a Northwest Conference contest.
The Bears led 7-6 after the first quarter and 25-12 at halftime. It was 37-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Tyler Milarch paced Buckley with 23 points while Jackson Kulawiak had 15 points and 10 assists. Carter Williams added eight points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
The Bears (12-8 overall, 10-4 Northwest) host Manton on Tuesday.
BRETHREN — Heritage Christian scored a 60-31 win over Brethren’s JV team Friday.
Peyton Nickel paced the Patriots with a career high 21 points while Peyton Shaffer added 19.
Heritage Christian is at Immanuel Christian on Tuesday.
