HOUGHTON LAKE — The holiday weekend in Manton will be a good one.
And it has little to do with the town’s Harvest Festival.
The Rangers moved to 2-0 with a 24-19 win over Houghton Lake to open Highland Conference football play Friday night.
It’s the first time Manton is 2-0 since starting 3-0 in 2018.
“It’s a great team win and it’s a great feeling for everybody right now,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “We went through some adversity tonight and our guys battled through it. I never saw a head hang when it was happening.
“I am so proud of this group for grinding it out.”
Manton’s Dylan Traxler sealed the deal with about a minute remaining in the fourth quarter when he picked off a pass deep in Ranger territory and stayed inbounds to complete the catch.
“That was a heckuva play for that young man to come in and make,” Salani said. “He came in for someone who had been injured and stepped it up.”
Lucas McKernan led the Rangers on the ground with 122 yards while Andrew Phillips had 27 yards rushing and Luke Puffer added 21. McKernan was 4 of 5 passing for 100 yards with 83 of those going to Puffer.
McKernan also scored all three touchdowns.
McKernan led the defense with 17 tackles while Leon Barber had 10 and Ben Paddock added nine.
Manton (2-0 overall, 1-0 Highland) hosts Lake City on Thursday.
