MANTON — They've earned the chance to play for a championship.
That's something veteran coach Ryan Hiller didn't think would be possible after a loss to Evart a couple of weeks ago.
Still, Manton righted its ship and beat Beal City 59-53 in a key Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers and McBain are now tied atop the league standings at 12-2 and face each other in Manton on Friday night.
A Manton win and the Rangers earn at least a share of the title pending a game against Pine River on March 5. McBain faces Northern Michigan Christian today and then wraps up its Highland slate at Manton. Two wins by the Ramblers this week means they win it outright.
Against Beal City, which had been on a roll since the return of standout senior guard Logan Chilman, Manton played good defense and did what needed it needed to do offensively.
"It was a great effort from our guys tonight," Hiller said. "The second half, we were very efficient offensively.
"Defensively, we did a great job of limiting them to just one shot. Jacob Ruppert, Jacob Haun and Cole Regnerus were great on the boards and Lucas McKernan's defense was amazing."
Manton led 11-10 after the first quarter while the Aggies were up 21-18 at halftime. The Rangers led 42-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Isaac Raden paced Manton with 20 points while Haun had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Regnerus added 11 points and six rebounds.
• Manton won the JV game 58-49. Luke Puffer paced the Rangers with 21 points.
