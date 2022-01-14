LAKE CITY — Manton turned the intensity and effort up another level.
And when it mattered, Lake City struggled to match it.
The Rangers picked up a Highland Conference boys basketball victory, beating the Trojans 60-46 on Thursday.
Manton coach Ryan Hiller was pleased with how his team played.
"Our guys played with a lot of intensity," he said. "They went for every rebound and scrapped all night long.
"Lucas McKernan in the back of our defense did a great job of not giving up layups and keeping people in front of us. Lincoln Hicks and Logan Patrick gave us some great minutes, too."
On the flip side, Lake City coach Brad Besko wasn't all too happy.
"We got exactly what we deserved," he said. "We got outhustled, outworked and turned the ball over way too many times. We need to get this fixed or that's going to continue.
"Credit Manton and Coach Hiller, too, their kids played tremendously hard and tremendously well."
Manton led 17-11 after the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime. It was 41-39 going into the fourth quarter before the Rangers pulled away.
Johnathen Traxler paced Manton with 20 points while Luke Puffer scored 15 and Hicks had 11.
Gavin Bisballe paced Lake City with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks while Darin Kunkel had 14 points and two steals. Noah Keway added five points, five rebounds and three steals while Brady Becker added four points.
Besko also commended the play of AJ VanDuinen for filling his role well despite being sick.
Manton is at Houghton Lake on Wednesday while Lake City is at McBain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.