MANTON — The Manton boys basketball team took care of business to end the regular season on a winning note, but Thursday's win was much bigger than that.
The Rangers defeated Pine River Thursday 79-49 but with the win, Manton became the outright champions of the Highland Conference. It was an accomplishment that was not lost on Manton coach Scott Bender.
"It feels good. It has been 20-plus years since we were outright champions," Bender said. "The last two years we shared (the title) with McBain and in 2006 we shared with Kingsley when we were in the Northwest Conference."
Bender said the team started the season with the goal of being conference champions and the seniors on the team wanted to have continued success and not a down year after the successes during the past few seasons. With that in mind, Bender said the conference championship is just one goal that was checked off Thursday but more goals remain on the list as the postseason is about to begin.
Manton led after the first quarter 22-17 but expanded the lead to 45-33 by the half. To start the fourth quarter, the Rangers had a comfortable lead, 63-41.
Bender said he wanted to give credit to Pine River as the Bucks pushed the Rangers by scoring and pushing the tempo. He also credited the Rangers for buckling down in the second half and limiting the Bucks' scoring.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said to have 33 points in a half was good for his team but Manton is not the type of team you want to get into a shoot out with especially when senior Jacob Haun had the hot hand like he did Thursday.
"Despite the lopsided final, I was happy with things I saw from our younger guys and hopefully they will be able to boost our frontline guys as we move into the tournament," he said.
Jacob Haun paced the Rangers with 30 points while Kaleb Moore, Isaac Raden, Cole Regnerus, Jacob Ruppert, and Lucas McKernan each scored eight points.
Marcus Jurik paced the Bucks with 11 points and eight rebounds while Sasha Huffman, Brian Fauble each had eight points.
Manton plays Houghton Lake Monday in a Division 3 District while Pine River hosts Mason County Central Monday in a Division 3 District.
