LEROY — They took care of the little things and the rest fell into place.
Manton took care of business, beating Pine River 67-48 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers, up 17-15 after the first quarter, took control of the game by outscoring the Bucks 16-7 in the second quarter for a 33-22 halftime lead.
"I thought we did a great job of controlling the tempo and keeping them out of the lane late in the game," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We had four really great practices after that Evart loss. I think it made us refocus, fix a few things and it showed tonight."
Pine River tightened it back up a bit with a better third quarter as Manton led 46-38 going into the fourth but the damage had been done.
"This was a tough one for us on our Hall of Fame night," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "I am disappointed we didn't have a better showing for our crowd.
"We were really flat in the second quarter and that put us in a big hole. We showed some good fight in the third but they dominated the fourth."
Kaleb Moore and Isaac Raden paced Manton with 18 points apiece while Jacob Haun scored 17.
Hiller also commended the defensive play of Cole Regnerus and Jacob Ruppert.
Marcus Jurik paced Pine River with 14 points and six rebounds while Sasha Huffman added nine points and six rebounds. Lane Ruppert also scored nine points.
Manton is at Kingsley on Monday while Pine River is at McBain on Tuesday.
• Manton won the JV game 56-38. Luke Puffer and Jonathan Traxler paced the Rangers with 15 points apiece while Logan Patrick scored 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.