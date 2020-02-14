MANTON — Manton used a strong start and good energy throughout to beat Roscommon 55-37 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Rangers were up 21-11 after the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime. It was 38-29 going into the fourth quarter.
"We had great energy tonight from start to finish from our team," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "It was nice to see Cole (Regnerus) at full strength for the first time this year. He has his first step back and he played some great minutes tonight.
"Defensively, holding them to 10 points in the second half is a great job by the guys."
Jacob Haun and Isaac Raden scored 16 points to lead Manton while Kaleb Moore and Regnerus had 10 apiece. Regnerus added six rebounds while Jacob Haun had five rebounds and five steals.
The Rangers host Lake City as part of a boys/girls doubleheader on Tuesday. The boys game tips at 6 p.m.
• Manton won the JV game 63-33. Kailob Webb, Luke Puffer and Jonathan Traxler paced Manton with 10 points apiece.
