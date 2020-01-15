ROSCOMMON — They're not all going to be pretty.
Manton survived a bit of a scare but still got the job done and beat Roscommon 60-53 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
"I loved our energy in the defense, the defense was locked in and we moved the ball well on offense," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "In the second half, we didn't do any of those things and let Roscommon back in the game.
"I am proud of the guys for finishing the game strong, though, and pulling away."
The Rangers led 18-11 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime. It was 43-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Isaac Raden paced Manton with 26 points while Kaleb Moore and Lucas McKernan each had 13. Cole Regnerus added six rebounds and five assists.
The Rangers (5-1 overall, 4-0 Highland) are at Lake City on Friday.
