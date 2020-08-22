MCBAIN — Manton's Noah Morrow took first as an individual and helped the Rangers take first overall in the boys portion of NMC Comet Invitational on Friday.
No team scores were available at press time.
Morrow recorded a 16:39, finishing almost 1 minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
"Noah had a nice race," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "He hasn't been running all summer. He's grown seven inches in the last year and had some pain during that.
"He looked good and I know he will continue to improve."
Johnathon Traxler took seventh at 19:09, Logan Patrick eighth at 19:43 and Nolan Moffit 12th at 20:24.
Harding also commended freshman Dylan Traxler for taking 17th in his first career 5K race.
Reed City's Ryan Allen took fifth at 18:04, Anthony Kiaunis sixth at 18:51, Izaiah Lentz 11th at 20:11, Ty Kailing 14th at 20:32 and Elijah Lentz 15th at 20:37.
For NMC, Luke Pettengill took ninth in 19:56, Jonas Lanser 10th in 20:11 and Bobby Vennema 13th in 20:27.
Big Rapids clipped Reed City for the title on the girls' side.
Coyote senior Abbi Kiaunis took first in 20:09, Paige Lofquist seventh in 23:08, Nora Smoes eighth in 23:13, Claudia Francke 11th in 24:22 and McKenna Miller 14th in 25:00.
Manton's Molly Harding took second in 20:52 and Chloe Colton 12th in 24:37.
Harding commended the running of freshman Madison Morris, as well.
Forest Area's Meagan Lange medaled, taking third in 22:03 while NMC's Makayla Hall took ninth in 23:36. Evart's Sophia Scott took 15th in 25:03.
