MANTON — Manton got its second win of the season as it beat Royal Oak Shrine 69-50 in non-conference boys basketball Tuesday night.
The Rangers came out firing on all cylinders, as they took an 13-0 lead minutes into the game.
“Our team did a great job coming out of the gates strong,” Manton head coach Ryan Hiller said. “They were really aggressive and created a lot of steals.”
Manton pushed the lead up to 30-10 after one quarter, before taking a 47-20 advantage into halftime.
Royal Oak Shrine cut Manton’s lead to 55-36 after three, but couldn’t get much closer than that.
Hiller said he was proud of his team’s effort and happy to see all of his players contribute to Tuesday’s win.
“This was the first time all year we had effort for four quarters,” Hiller said. “I’m proud of my guys for that.”
Manton senior Luke Puffer led the team in scoring with 22 points.
Lucas Mckernana contributed 18 points and five rebounds, while Johnathen Traxler had 14 points and five steals.
Junior Jakob Kuhn added seven points and Lincoln Hicks had six. Kyle Hudson led the team with four assists.
Manton (2-2 overall) is at Beal City on Jan. 3.
ESSEXVILLE — The lessons learned along the way mean a lot.
This lesson ranks right up there.
Their double-digit lead down to just five, the coaches didn’t call a timeout.
Instead, the players responded on their own.
Senior standout Cole Jenema hit a 3-pointer to stem the tide and Cadillac beat Essexville Garber 83-66 in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
The Vikings had to keep their intensity up against a scrappy Dukes team that uses its smaller gym well.
“It had a Big North Conference feel to it, intensity-wise,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“They play really hard. They’ve got a shorter court like Ludington and they use it to their advantage.”
Cadillac led 15-13 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime.
The Vikings stretched that 58-48 going into the fourth quarter before Garber made a final run.
“It was really a 10- to 12-point lead most of the way but they cut it to five midway through the fourth quarter,” Benzenberg said. “We didn’t call timeout.
“Cole hit a 3-pointer right after that and I was proud of the way our kids handled that momentum swing.”
Jenema paced the Vikings with 27 points and three rebounds while Charlie Howell had 20 points and six rebounds.
Jaden Montague added 14, four assists and three rebounds.
Cadillac (4-1 overall) hosts Manistee on Jan. 4.
• Garber won the freshman game 51-32.
Kaidan Westdorp paced Cadillac with 12 points while Alex Comstock had nine and Martin Peccia added five.
SAGINAW — Try as they might, they couldn’t cool the opposition.
Cadillac put together a solid effort but still dropped a 65-40 decision to Saginaw Heritage in a non-conference girls basketball contest.
Viking coach Kip Damgard was largely pleased with how his team played but gave kudos to the Hawks, as well.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” he said.
“We knew this team was rock solid and they shot the lights out of the gym. I thought we defended fairly well but everything we did, they countered with a bucket.
“This was a good experience for us. We leave here knowing some things we can get better on.”
Heritage led 12-5 after the first quarter and it was 36-17 at halftime. The Hawks took a commanding 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 11 points while Madelyn Schamanek had 10. Ashlyn Lundquist scored nine and Kendall Schopieray added five.
The Vikings (2-3 overall) are at Kingsley on Jan. 4.
• Cadillac won the JV game 61-24.
Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 18 points while Teagan Brown and Makenzie Johns each had nine.
BOYNE FALLS — Heriage Christian picked up a win, beating Boyne Falls 52-21 in a boys’ basketball contest.
Matteo Powell paced the Patriots with 11 points with Connor Farmer, freshman Jadon Salisbury and Ethan Glupker each had 10.
Heritage Christian (2-1) is at Skeels Christian of Gladwin on Jan. 11.
