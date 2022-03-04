MANTON — After a 2-5 start to the season, the Manton Rangers finished the regular season winning 10 of 12, which included a gritty 40-38 over Pine River Thursday to close out the regular season.
Manton coach Ryan Hiller said after the game he talked to his squad and told them about their strong finish. He told them he was proud of their resilience and their ability to grind out wins the last few weeks of the regular season. That included stellar defense and enough scoring to pull out the victory.
While the great defense is important and will continue to be important as the Rangers maneuver through the post season, Hiller knows the Rangers are going to have to have more offense if they want to make a deep run.
"We need some scorers. We need guys willing to score," he said. "A lot of guys are working hard defensively, but we need people to step up offensively. To hold a team to 38 points, you can't complain, but we also need to put points on the board."
Junior Nolan Moffit sunk a nice corner shot with about 30 seconds to go in the game to score the winning shot and Hiller is hoping some of that willingness to shot by his players continue as the playoffs start.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said the effort by his team was there Thursday, but they had too many turnovers and missed free throws that cost the Bucks the game.
"Manton is always very physical and scrappy, yet it seemed to catch us off guard. After the first quarter, we answered that and played with a lot of toughness," he said.
Manton led 15-10 after the first quarter and by the half the score was knotted at 20-20. To start the fourth quarter, the Rangers held a 30-25 lead.
Luke Puffer scored 12 for the Rangers, while Lucas McKernan scored 11. Evan Esiline paced the Bucks with 11 points and six rebounds while Isaiah Dennis had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. Cole Crawford scored eight points with seven rebounds for Pine River.
Manton (13-7) plays Roscommon Monday at home to start district play, while Pine River (8-12) plays McBain at McBain Wednesday.
