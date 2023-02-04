BEAL CITY — It was a tough night for Manton as the Rangers dropped a 64-28 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
The first half was a struggle for the Rangers, as they fell behind 37-6 at halftime.
Head coach Brandon Herlein the energy was much better in the second half as the Rangers tried to dig out of the early hole.
"We have to find a way to start with that type of energy to start the game," Herlein said.
Lincoln Hicks led Manton with 11 points.
Manton hosts Marion on Monday.
