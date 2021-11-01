BENZONIA — Aiden Harrand got her title.
Now, the goal is something bigger.
The Buckley sophomore made it look easy as she took first in an MHSAA Division 4 cross country regional Saturday at Benzie Central.
Harrand took first in 18:08, almost 50 seconds ahead of Glen Lake’s Makenna Scott, who took second at 18:56.
Taking first was the main goal for Harrand.
“I felt really good,” she said. “I was just mainly going for place. I wanted to stick in front, keep the gap big, go with the slow and turn it over maybe a little bit faster.”
It didn’t take her long to stretch the lead, either, on the fast 5K course.
“About the mile mark, I heard one of the coaches yell that she’s got three feet on you so I was like ‘ooh, I’ve got to turn it over a little bit faster,” Harrand said. “I shortened my stride and picked it up a little bit.”
Harrand heads to the State Finals Meet Nov. 6 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn with big goals, as well.
“I am going to try and go under 18,” she said. “There’s one girl that runs faster so if I can be in the 17s, that will get me close to her.
“I just want to do my best.”
The second piece of big news Saturday came in the Division 3 races as Manton’s boys and girls both qualified for the state finals, the first time that’s happened.
Manton had qualified both groups as a Division 4 school but Saturday marked the first time the Rangers had done it in Division 3.
The boys’ race was the one that was going to be tight. Hart took first, as expected, with 40 points while Benzie Central was second at 84 and the Rangers third at 86 to qualify for the State Finals.
Reed City was fourth at 92, Pine River sixth at 180, McBain seventh at 184, Lake City ninth at 248 and Evart 10th at 261.
“We ran really well,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “We went into it seeded fifth on paper but we thought he had a shot to finish as high as second. To finish third, we’re very pleased. If you come up two points short to a Benzie, you know you had a really good day.
“Top to bottom, we had new personal bests.”
Senior Noah Morrow led the charge as he took second in 15:26. Benzie junior standout Hunter Jones took first in 14:44.
“It was a really good race,” he said. “I went through the mile a little faster than I was looking for but that’s OK, obviously with Hunter in the race. I was trying to pull on him a little bit and pace my effort.
“I was hoping to be under 15:20 but I am happy with the effort.”
Manton’s Jonathan Traxler took eighth in 17:10, Nolan Moffit 17th in 17:30, Logan Patrick 21st in 17:45 and Ty Harding 41st in 19:05.
Morrow said it’s awesome that he gets to go the finals with his teammates.
“It’s super exciting my senior year to be able to go as a team,” he said. “It’s a dream come true and a dream I’ve had for a long time.”
Also qualifying for the state finals were Reed City’s Anthony Kiaunis (seventh in 17:05), August Rohde (11th in 17:15) and Ryan Allen (14th in 17:18); McBain’s Claydon Ingleright (ninth in 17:12); and Lake City’s Paxton Hall (19th in 17:40).
The girls’ race was a little more clear-cut. Powerhouse Hart took first with 38 points while Benzie Central was second at 62 and Manton third at 74.
“On paper, we thought we might have a shot at Benzie and so that was our motivation,” Harding said. “We knew we were going to be third and that fourth was far enough behind us.
“All of the girls individually…they’re a very competitive group. We had girls who wanted to be in that top 15 and to get medals. We got a few of those, too.”
Molly Harding took fifth in 19:11, Chloe Colton 13th in 21:00, Madison Morris 16th in 21:18, Hadley Saylor 19th in 21:31 and Morgan Howell 21st in 21:35.
Also qualifying for the state finals were Reed City’s Nora Smoes (ninth in 20:07), Clara Smoes (12th in 20:57) and Paige Lofquist (17th in 21:18); McBain’s Reese Ensing (11th in 20:56); and Pine River’s Elizabeth Rigling (20th in 21:34).
Also qualifying from the boys’ Division 4 race was Buckley’s Ben DuCheny (seventh in 17:42) and Jackson Kulawiak (14th in 17:58).
