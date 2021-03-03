MANTON — Their legs were back.
So was the energy.
Manton used both of those things to crank up the defense and hand Northern Michigan Christian a 57-41 setback in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers, who were in COVID-19 quarantine protocol for a 10-day stretch, struggled against perennial power McBain last Thursday.
On Tuesday, they looked a lot fresher.
"It was nice to bounce back from the loss to McBain," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "Our legs and our energy were better tonight and I thought Kaleb (Moore) did a good job of handling their pressure."
Speaking of pressure, Manton didn't let NMC get loose too often and that was Hiller's plan.
"We threw a fullcourt press and a trap at them throughout the game and tried to take the middle passing lane away," he said. "We focused on stopping (Trevin) Winkle. He's one of the top players in the area."
The Rangers led 17-15 after the first quarter and stretched that to 25-17 at halftime. It was 42-34 going into the fourth quarter.
NMC coach Kyle Benthem commended Hiller and the Rangers for taking away what his team likes to do.
"They came out really physical and played really good defense against us," Benthem said. "They just played better than us tonight and wanted it more."
Manton then added a little more defensive pressure to stymie any hopes of a comeback by the Comets.
"We ramped up the defense in the fourth quarter and hit our free throws when we needed to," Hiller added. "It was a great effort by our kids tonight."
Kaleb Moore paced the Rangers with 25 points, seven assists and six steals while Lucas McKernan added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Luke Puffer added 12 points.
Trevin Winkle paced the Comets with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Seth VanHaitsma and Blake DeZeeuw each scored nine. Andrew Eisenga added seven points.
Manton is at Beal City on Thursday while the Comets are at McBain on Friday.
• Manton won the JV game 54-31. Nolan Moffit paced the Rangers with 15 points and Lincoln Hicks added 11.
