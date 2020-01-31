MANTON — Manton boys basketball coach Ryan Hiller said he has been waiting for a game like his team played Thursday.
After some rocky outings recently, Hiller said he was happy to see his team play some "good basketball." The result was a 61-35 win against Northern Michigan Christian. Manton never trailed in the game and led 15-9 after the first quarter and 37-13 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, the Rangers were in control, 53-25.
"It is the best effort we had in a few games. We did a great job passing the ball (Thursday), getting to the basket and getting open shots," he said. "I thought our defensive intensity was great."
NMC coach Shawn Pattee said his team started off playing well but that was short-lived as Manton adjusted and made executing the offense difficult. That said, Pattee didn't have any complaints about his team's effort.
"The kids competed for 32 minutes and I'm good with that," he said.
Jacob Haun paced Manton with 17 points while Isaac Raden scored 16. Kaleb Moore and Dreden Morrow each scored seven. Radien Schmidt, Parker Siddall and Tristin Siddall all gave the Rangers great minutes off the bench, according to Hiller.
Andrew Eisenga paced the Comets with nine points while Trevin Winkle had seven and Ezra Dieterman six.
Manton (8-3) host Beal City Tuesday while NMC (2-9) hosts McBain Tuesday.
