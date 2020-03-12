LAKE CITY — Last week the Manton boys basketball team got the Highland Conference title and on Friday the Rangers will be playing to cross another season goal off the list.
Manton handled its business Wednesday against Harrison 71-35 in an MHSAA Division 3 District Semifinal to set up a match in the district final against a familiar opponent — McBain.
Manton coach Ryan Hiller said his team started slow Wednesday, but once they started going he liked what he saw. Hiller attributed that slow start by his squad to Harrison's zone defense. He also said after Monday's big win against Houghton Lake that he wasn't surprised his team started slow Wednesday.
"Give Harrison credit. They are a scrappy team and are well-coached," Hiller said.
The Rangers led 33-14 at the half and was up 41-19 to start the third quarter. With the lead, Manton was able to sit its starters and let bench players get some valuable postseason playing time. Hiller said bench played well and Chandler Allison, in particular, was a huge lift. He also said Jacob Ruppert's offensive rebounding was huge in the win.
Isaac Raden paced the Rangers with 17 points, while Allison had 15 and Jacob Haun 14. As a team, the Rangers also made eight 3-pointers.
Manton plays McBain in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday.
