MANTON — Down to the wire.
And then some.
And then some more.
When the dust settled, Manton outlasted McBain 61-55 in triple overtime in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Both coaches were quite proud of how their teams battled, especially as the regular season winds down.
“It was a great effort by both teams,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said.
“I was very proud of the guys to keep plugging away. It was just one of those grind-it-out wins.”
For McBain coach Bruce Koopman, it was good to see his team respond after a rough loss to Cadillac on Wednesday.
“I was proud of our kids after the shellacking on Wednesday. I wasn’t sure who was going to show up,” he said.
“We lost some confidence in that game.
“We were down a couple of times tonight and kept coming back. We gave ourselves a legitimate chance to win in the first two overtimes, too.”
Tied at 42-all after regulation, the Ramblers built a four-point lead in the first OT but Manton answered the bell.
The second OT was tied at 52-all before Manton made a couple more plays.
“I thought down the stretch, we made the plays in OT that gave us the advantage,” Hiller said.
“Lucas (McKernan) played his best game of the year offensively and defensively and Nolan Moffit and Lincoln Hicks both hit big shots in big moments.
“Kyle Hudson was phenomenal defensively in the third and fourth quarter.”
McKernan paced Manton with 22 points while Hick had 14 and Moffit scored 11. Luke Puffer also had nine points.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 22 points while Joe Winkel scored 13.
Ben Rodenbaugh added seven.
McBain hosts Boyne City on Monday while Manton hosts Pine River Thursday.
The Ramblers also go to Roscommon on Tuesday and host Northern Michigan Christian in a make-up contest from December to wrap up the regular season on Thursday.
