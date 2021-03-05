MANTON — The Manton boys basketball team got another win but the intesity the Rangers showed just a few day earlier wasn't there until the fourth quarter.
Regardless, Manton beat Beal City Thursday, 54-42.
Manton coach Ryan Hiller said his team's energy was not as high as it was the other night against Northern Michigan Christian until the fourth quarters. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that his team starting getting deflections and steals and that is when the Rangers started to pull away.
"Kyle Hudson had some big rebounds in big situations to help us pull away," Hiller said. "Jacob Ruppert had the best game of the year with seven points and seven rebounds."
Manton led 18-13 after the first quarter and 21-18 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, Hiller said the Rangers let 32-27.
In the second half, Hiller said his team also did a better job of moving the ball around and hitting shots including five 3's.
Kaleb Moore paced the Rangers with 26 points, six assists and five steals while Luke Puffer had nine points.
Manton travels to Mason County Eastern Friday.
• The Manton JV team won 43-38. Logan Patrick and Nolan Moffit each had 11 points.
