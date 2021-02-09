MANTON — That's a good start.
Manton's boys opened the season with a 64-49 win over a physical Mancelona team in a non-conference basketball contest Monday night.
"It's great to play basketball again," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "I loved our energy tonight and you could really tell both teams were eager to be out there competing again."
The Rangers led 9-4 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime before taking a 44-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Moore paced Manton with 24 points, six assists and five steals while Lucas McKernan added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Ruppert had eight points and eight rebounds while Luke Puffer had eight points and Jonathan Traxler added seven.
"Radian Schmidt, Dreden Morrow, Kyle Hudson, Carson Danford and Noah Morrow gave us some good minutes, too," Hiller said.
The Rangers host Roscommon on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bucks score a win
WEST BRANCH — Pine River got off to a good start, beating Ogemaw Heights 49-33 in a non-conference contest.
"It was nice to be back in the gym and nice to get a win in the first game," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "It wasn't pretty but they played hard the whole game.
"It's a lot different when you've been in non-contact practices and now you've got to go guard someone."
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 20 points while Maddie Sparks had 13. Cornesha Holmes, Alayna Nichols and Kendra Montague each scored four.
Pine River hosts McBain on Wednesday.
