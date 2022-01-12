MANTON — Manton overcame a sluggish first half to beat Roscommon 51-35 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers trailed 16-7 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime before finding a spark in the third quarter.
"We got off to a sluggish start but really ramped up the intensity in the second half," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We got some steals and started hitting some shots.
"We found a way to win when we weren't playing our best. That's something we've really struggled with this year."
Manton outscored Roscommon 18-11 in the third quarter to take a 34-25 lead into the fourth.
Luke Puffer and Johnathen Traxler paced the Rangers with 16 points apiece while Lucas McKernan had eight and Nolan Moffit had six.
"I thought Nolan played his best game for us and I thought Lincoln Hicks came in and gave us some great minutes, as well," Hiller added.
Manton is at Lake City on Thursday.
• Manton won the JV game 42-39. Brady Sinkel paced the Rangers with 15 points and Michael Hicks scored 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.