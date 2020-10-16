MANISTEE — Manton's boys and Reed City's girls were the top local finishers in the Chris Grabowski Memorial Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
Mason County Central won the title on the boys' side with 75 points while the Rangers were second at 103, Mason County Eastern third at 105, Reed City fourth at 106 and Lake City 10th at 227.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took first in 17:25, while Jonathon Traxler was eighth in 18:39, Nolan Moffit 16th in 19:11, Logan Patrick 29th in 19:42 and Dillon Traxler 49th in 20:38.
"Although the boys only had two season-best times, their story involves the entire team," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "With the second- to fifth-place teams being separated by just four points, every runner truly mattered tonight. Nolan Moffit went out strong tonight and had one of our PR's and the other came from sophomore Logan Patrick. After being sidelined for much of the season due to an ankle injury, it's exciting to see him getting his racing legs under him, and just in time for the championship meets starting on Monday."
For the Coyotes, Ryan Allen was third overall with a time of 17:44, Anthony Kiaunis 4th (17:53), Izaiah Lentz 22nd (19:26), Ty Kailing 33rd (20:00), and Elijah Lentz 44th (20:26).
"Ryan Allen and Anthony Kiaunis were stellar again today," Reed City co-coach Rich Saladin said. "As freshmen, they have been the model of consistency and are getting better and better. The gap between them and some of the top runners in our region is shortening. Izaiah and Elijah Lentz are also two of the top freshmen in this area. Ty Kailing and Mason Dozier ran really well again.
"We were just a couple of points short of earning that second-place finish."
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took fifth in 18:19, Paxton Hall 40th in 20:17, Avery DeBoer 45th in 20:27, Peter Maddox 67th in 22:41 and Hayden Hall 71st in 26:19.
Manistee won the title on the girls' side with 52 points while Reed City had 56, Manton 77 and Lake City was eighth at 197.
Abbie Kiaunis paced the Coyotes with a second-place finish in 20:18 while Nora Smoes was ninth in 22:25, Claudia Francke 12th in 22:47, Paige Lofquist 18th in 23:07 and Olivia Lewis 24th in 23:40.
"Abbie had a personal best on this course with a great time," Saladin said. "Both Paige and Olivia set season records today, too.
"As a team, we've run some challenging courses this year. We are definitely getting stronger, faster and continuing to improve."
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took third in 21:06, Madison Morris eighth in 22:24, Chloe Colton 10th in 22:26, Hadley Saylor 32nd in 24:18 and Emily Harding 34th in 24:42.
"The girls had three season-best times and three career bests," Jeff Harding said. "Kirstin Jeffers took a step up tonight and competed in the varsity race for the first time and cut over a full minute off her best to date time. Not to be outdone, sophomore Hadley Saylor did the same and freshman standout Madison Morris finished as our No. 2 runner."
For the Trojans, Lily Fults took 35th in 24:46, Jordan Fox 39th in 25:09, Emma Nickerson 47th in 26:08, Anna-May Ponce 49th in 26:28 and Olivia Dolley 50th in 26:36.
