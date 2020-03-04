MANTON — Good effort and intensity from the get-go helped Manton cruise to a 77-53 win over Buckley in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers were up 13-9 after the first quarter and had a comfortable 38-20 lead at halftime. It was 60-37 going into the fourth quarter.
"For the third straight game, our kids came out with a lot of intensity and jumped on them early," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We did a great job of taking quality shots and getting to the basket."
Kaleb Moore paced Manton with 21 points while Lucas McKernan had 12 and Jacob Haun scored 11. Isaac Raden added 10 points and eight rebounds while Radian Schmidt scored seven points.
Hiller also commended the play of Parker Siddall and Dreden Morrow off the bench.
The Rangers host Pine River Thursday looking to wrap up the outright Highland Conferene title with a win.
