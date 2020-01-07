KALKASKA — Better shooting.
Better energy.
Manton used both of things to cruise to a 76-51 win over Kalkaska in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
"This was a great bounce-back game for us after losing to Charlevoix on Friday," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "I thought our guys played with a lot of energy and our bench really gave us a boost.
"The big thing, though, is we shot extremely well tonight and we haven't done that in a while. That was nice to see."
The game was tied at 15-15 after the first quarter before the Rangers led 43-25 at halftime. It was 57-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Moore paced Manton with 20 points and eight rebounds while Isaac Raden added 18 points. Jacob Haun had seven points while Cole Regnerus added six points and eight rebounds.
The Rangers (4-1 overall) are at Roscommon on Jan. 14.
