CUSTER — Manton got contributions from everyone and cruised to a 65-29 win over Mason County Eastern in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers led 14-3 after the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime.
"We had great energy tonight and all guys got to play," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We moved the ball much better tonight than we did (Thursday) against their zone and shot the ball well."
Kaleb Moore paced Manton with 20 points while Luke Puffer scored 19. Jacob Ruppert had eight points while Kyle Hudson added eight rebounds and Dreden Morrow seven rebounds.
The Rangers (7-1 overall) host Pine River on Monday.
