MANTON — Back on the court.
After just game in the last nine days due to COVD-19 contact tracing protocols, Manton scored a 55-39 win over Evart in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday.
"It was good to be playing basketball again," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We hadn't played in eight of the last nine days and it showed.
"The guys know the key to moving forward is to having some solid practices the next couple of weeks because we haven't had very many yet."
The Rangers led 21-5 after the first quarter and were up 39-16 at halftime. It was 45-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Moore paced Manton with 23 points, seven steals, six assists and six rebounds while Dreden Morrow added 11 points. Jacob Ruppert added eight points and Kyle Hudson had seven.
The Rangers (4-0 overall) are at McBain on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.