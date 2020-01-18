LAKE CITY — Good energy.
Good defense.
Their reward? A win — and a home game.
Manton wrapped up its season-opening road tour with a 62-46 win over Lake City in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Friday night.
The Rangers' first home game is against Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
"I thought we came out and played with great energy tonight," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We really executed our defensive game plan, especially in the first half.
"Our halftime adjustments where we moved a couple of guys around, slowed them down in the second half, too."
The game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter before Manton took a 30-21 lead at halftime. The Rangers were up 44-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Lake City coach Brad Besko couldn't fault his team's effort but said the Trojans needed to execute better.
"We just didn't play very well," he said. "Some of the credit for that goes to Manton. They forced us into not playing our best game.
"They rebounded the ball better than we did and made their free throws. That was really the difference in the game."
Lake City had the deficit down to six in the fourth quarter and missed a 3-pointer that could've made things interesting. Instead, a couple of fouls and some free throws cemented Manton's win.
Jacob Haun paced Manton with 20 points and five rebounds while Lucas McKernan added 13 points and six rebounds. Kaleb Moore had 13 points and five rebounds while Isaac Raden added seven points and six rebounds.
"Lucas is just coming into his own in the last week and a half and it's great to see," Hiller said. "Cole (Regnerus), Kaleb and Jacob Ruppert had a great defensive night, too."
Dawson Corrigan paced Lake City with 12 points and six rebounds while Ben Marion had eight points and six rebounds. Hunter Bisballe had seven points and eight rebounds while Andrew VanderTuig added seven points.
Elian Schichtel also had six points and three rebounds.
