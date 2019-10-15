Manton, Cadillac fare well at volleyball tourneys

MANCELONA — That's a first.
Manton went 5-0 and took first in the Mancelona Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers scored pool-play wins over Gaylord St. Mary (25-9, 25-18); East Jordan (25-19, 25-10); and Boyne City (25-14, 25-11) before beating Mancelona 25-10, 25-21 in the semifinals and Elk Rapids 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 in the finals.
"We have come in second several times at this tournament and it felt pretty good to walk off champions and let our seniors check this off their list of accomplishments," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "We were challenged throughout the day against some defensively sound teams like Gaylord St. Mary and Mancelona and some strong blocking teams like Boyne City, Elk Rapids and East Jordan.
"It's good for us at this point in the season to see where we are at and what we have to work on. The thing that stuck out the most to me throughout the day was how they stayed calm and didn't get rattled when they were down. Mental toughness trumps athletic ability and I was encouraged to see them play so solid."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 12 aces, 15 kills, 80 assists and 29 digs while Addison Letts had four aces, 12 kills and 81 digs. Brianna Puffer had two aces, 34 kills, eight blocks and 14 digs while Issy Gokey added an ace, a kill and a dig.
Jaden Wilder had four aces, 30 kills and 37 digs while Leah Helsel had nine kills, three blocks, three assists and eight digs. Madalynn Lutke had three aces and 55 digs while Megan Moffit added 12 aces, 11 kills and 53 digs.
Manton (33-2 overall) hosts McBain NMC today.
Cadillac 2nd at invite
MOUNT MORRIS — The rhythm is coming back.
After struggling a bit through the middle part of the season, the Cadillac volleyball team put together a good day at the Mount Morris Invitational.
The Vikings opened with pool-play wins over Warren Regina (25-15, 25-9); Battle Creek Lakeview (25-22, 25-17); and Howell (25-21, 25-21) before beating Mount Pleasant 25-18, 25-21 in the Gold Division semifinals.
Perennial power Pontiac Notre Dame Prep beat Cadillac 25-15, 25-19 in the finals.
“It was a very solid day for us,‘ Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We played well almost the whole day.
It’s nice to see the consistency in our play. We’ve improved in all areas of the game and continue to work on getting even better.‘
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 76 kills, 47 digs, six assists, three aces and two blocks while Renee Brines dished out 107 assists, 47 digs, 13 kills, two blocks and two aces. Chloe Comstock had 48 digs, 15 kills and eight aces while Maggie Neiss had 15 kills, eight digs, five blocks and four aces.
Makenna Bryant had 42 digs and five assists while Joslyn Seeley added six digs and two kills. Brooke Lorenz had 18 digs; Marne Fox 10 digs and an ace; and Staci Beydoun three digs and two blocks.
Cadillac (29-7-1 overall) hosts Alpena Wednesday in its annual Dig Pink match to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.
