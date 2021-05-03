MANTON — From coaches having to run to a race run in reverse to a number of co-ed events, this certainly was a little different.
It worked, too, as very windy conditions meant few PRs in Saturday's Ranger Relays.
"Despite some crazy wind conditions the day was a lot of fun with many unique events," Manton girls coach Jeff Harding said. "A meet like this really encourages kids to try new things. The 8x100-meter relay sounds pretty basic with the idea of rewarding teams with lots of sprinters.
"However due to using a combination of 4x200 and 4x100 relay exchanges, the distances each kid ran varied by 20-30 meters and gave kids that don’t always get into relays a chance to compete at an invitational.
"The highlight of the meet might have been the coaches & athletes 4x100 relay. Kids loved watching their coaches complete block starts and handoffs while they yelled on a combination of support and critiquing statements."
The hosts won both the boys' and girls' titles, as well.
Manton won the title on the boys' side with 137 points while Mason County Eastern and Buckley tied for second at 68. Northern Michigan Christian took fifth at 39.
Noah Morrow won the 1600 and 3200 runs in 4:52.37 and 11:01.70, respectively. The Rangers won the Coaches/Athletes 400 relay in 56.41 seconds; the co-ed 800 relay in 1:51.29; the co-ed 1600 relay in 4:15.63; the co-ed 3200 relay in 10:03.60 and the Sprint Medley Relay (200-100-100-200) in 1:22.93.
They were also second in the Swedish Relay (100-200-300-400) in 2:17.07 and second in the shuttle hurdles at 1:26.44.
Buckley won the 8x100 relay in 1:52.20 and the Swedish Relay in 2:12.19.
NMC's Carter Helsel won the shot put at 35-feet, 0.5-inches and the discus at 94-3 whle Blake DeZeeuw won the high jump at 5-9 and Isaac Bowden the pole vault at 11-1.
The Rangers won the girls' title with 134 points while MCE was second at 106, Grand Traverse Academy third at 80, Buckley fifth at 54 and NMC seventh at 6.
Molly Harding won the 1600 in 5:44.27 and the 3200 in 12:39.80 for the Rangers while Manton was second in the Swedish Relay in 2:49.00.
"A special shoutout to Kaylie Ferdeette, Navaeh Watkins,and Morgan Howell for competing in new events to fill in the gaps our COVID quarantined athletes have left empty," Harding said. "We wouldn’t have won if it wasn’t for athletes stepping outside their comfort zone and trying new events."
