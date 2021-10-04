ONAWAY — Manton went a perfect 6-0 and claimed the title at the Onaway Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers beat Pellston 25-17, 25-21; beat Central Lake 25-12, 25-5; and beat Brimley 25-7, 25-16 in pool play. They then beat Munising 25-11, 25-21; beat Rudyard 25-20, 25-18; and beat the host Cardinals 25-14, 26-28, 15-13 in the finals.
“We were excited to head north and play some new competition,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “The girls have been working hard to gain some ground and made big steps forward this week. They improved every area of the game and were supportive teammates.
“The players on the court and on the bench fought hard and worked together to get big points. Tournaments are mentally exhausting. I was so proud of the grit and mental toughness they showed, especially in the finals when they had to go extra points and three games. When Ashley Bredahl dropped her deep tip to win game point we all felt pretty relieved and excited.”
Adrianna Sackett had 14 aces, 11 kills, four assists and 34 digs while Bredahl had 12 aces, three kills, 63 assists and 29 digs. Emma Ruppert had five digs while Hannah Clark added an ace, eight kills, two blocks, three assists and 10 digs.
Kailey Fredette had 20 digs while Lauren Wilder had nine aces, 18 kills, three blocks, an assist and 34 digs. Leah Helsel had 13 aces, 26 kills, five blocks, five assists and 65 digs while Madison Schnitker had three aces, six assists and a dig.
Megan Moffit had five aces, 46 kills, a block, 33 assists and 42 digs while Morgan Shepler had eight aces, 23 kills, three blocks and 28 digs.
Manton is at Pine River on Tuesday.
