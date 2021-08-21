MCBAIN — S o far, so good.
Manton opened its season by taking first in the Northern Michigan Christian Volleyball Invitational Friday.
The Rangers beat Forest Area 25-11, 25-15 and beat Grand Traverse Academy 25-11, 25-15 in pool play before beating Harrison 25-19, 25-15 in the semifinals and the host Comets 25-22, 25-19 in the finals.
“This group has put in a lot of time together in the off-season and we were very pleased to see that translate into a strong start to our season,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said.
“The young kids showed a lot of growth from last year and the veterans showed strong leadership.
“It was a long, hot day and my bench did a fantastic job of bringing energy and support. That can carry team a long way. We definitely saw things we have to work on moving forward and are excited to see what this group can accomplish.”
Adrianna Sackett had 17 aces, 11 kills, three blocks, three assists and 16 digs; Ashley Bredahl 13 aces, 44 assists and 16 digs; Hannah Clark 10 kills and six assists; Kailey Fredette 38 digs; Lauren Wilder 10 kills, 5 blocks, four assists and 31 digs; Leah Helsel six aces, 16 kills and 40 digs; Megan Moffit 10 aces, 30 kills, 37 assists and 29 digs; and Morgan Shepler two aces, 24 kills and 12 digs.
• NMC went 4-1. The Comets beat Buckley 25-11, 25-13; beat Harrison 25-15, 25-16; bear Mesick 25-11, 25-13; and beat Forest Area 25-18, 25-21 in the semifinals before falling to Manton.
“This tournament was a great start to our season,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “Our goal this year is to get some wins, and it felt great to get some wins. The girls were so aggressive and we did not give anything away.
“I’m excited for our senior leadership this year from Megan Bennett, Maggie Yount and Emma Shaarda. They were an example of working hard for every point. Our strength is in how we play together on the court. We have great chemistry and it sets us apart from other teams.”
Maggie Yount had 52 assists and two aces while Jada VanNoord had four aces, five digs and five kills. Bennett had five kills, three digs, an ace and nine blocks while Mabel Yount added an ace and 11 kills.
Emma Shaarda had five kills and an ace; Kate Shaarda a dig; and Aria Cucinella two digs.
COOPERSVILLE — Cadillac opened its season by going 4-1 and finishing as runner-up in the Coopersville Invitational.
The Vikings beat Muskegon Oakridge 25-23, 25-16; beat Montague 25-6, 25-22; beat Coopersville 25-21, 18-25, 15-9; lost to Whitehall 25-14, 25-23; and beat Forest Hills Eastern 25-9, 25-13.
“Overall, it was a good start to the season,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “Everyone got some time today and contributed to our success. In the match that we dropped, we started very flat in the first set but rebounded in the second. We had a chance to force a third but didn’t make the places when we needed them.
“That’s something we know we need to work on. We will get back in the gym and get ready for the home tournament on Friday.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 34 kills, 63 assists, 45 digs, four aces and four blocks while Mady Smith had 21 kills, 26 digs, nine aces and two blocks. Carissa Musta had 23 kills and 10 blocks while Joslyn Seeley had 16 kills, 22 digs and two blocks.
Layke Sims had nine kills, 15 digs and three blocks; Julia Jezak 40 digs, 18 assists and six aces; Macey McKeever seven digs, two assists and an ace; Karsyn Kastl five digs and four aces; Makenzie Johns two kills, two digs and a block; Brooke Ellens four digs and two assists; and Emmy Cox three digs and an assist.
Cadillac hosts its first invitational on Aug. 27.
LUDINGTON — Reed City opened its season by going 1-4 in the Ludington Invitational.
The Coytoes lost to Shelby 27-26, 20-25, 15-7; beat Mason County Central 25-13, 25-16; lost to Clare 25-13, 25-19; lost to Ludington 25-20, 25-18; and lost to Beaverton 25-13, 25-23.
Kyleigh Weck had 22 kilkls, seven aces, 10 blocks and 25 digs; Madison Stellini a kill, an ace and six digs; Rachael VanSyckle three kills, five aces and 18 digs; Katelynn Holmes 21 kills, five aces, four blocks and 43 digs; Rylie Shafer a kill, an ace and 26 digs; and Elizabeth Cockrell three kills, nine aces and 36 digs.
Reed City next competes in a tri at Holton on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.