Manton claims softball invite

FRANKFORT — That's a nice bounce back.
Manton bounced back from a Friday sweep by McBain to claim the title at the Frankfort Softball Invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers beat Sault Ste. Marie 10-2 in the first game and then topped Elk Rapids 11-4 in the title game.
"It was nice to get our bats going again," Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
Shelby Bundy got the win against the Soo, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out five.
Aysia Taylor led the way at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs while Sam Powers had a hit and an RBI; Bundy a hit and two RBIs; Ashley Bredahl a hit; and Autumn Sackett a hit.
Bundy pitched the title game, allowing three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Taylor belted two home runs and collected four RBIs while Powers also smaked a three-run homer. Megan Moffit had two hits; Bundy a hit; Bredahl an RBI; and Hannah Larson a hit and an RBI.
Manton hosts Beal City on Friday.
BASEBALL
Evart 1-1 at invite
TRAVERSE CITY — Evart split a pair of games in the Traverse Christian Invitational. The Wildcats beat Oscoda 3-0 in the opener and lost to Traverse City St. Francis 8-7 in eight innigs in the title game.
"That was a real tough loss against a top team in the state," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "When you make mistakes against those caliber teams, you usually don't come out on top. We were down 7-4 and rallied in th sixth to tie it so I am proud of my kids for not backing down and playing hard to the last out."
Danny Witbeck got the win in the opener against the Owls, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 12.
"It was a great game," Johnson said. "Danny pitched tremendous and showed why he's one of the best pitchers in northern Michigan.
"Our defense made plays behind Danny, too."
At the plate, Pierce Johnson had a hit and an RBI while Witbeck doubled. Mac Sims and Haidyn Simmer added a hit apeice.
Sims, SImmer and Bradyn Cass pitched in the title game.
At the plate, Johnson had two doubles and two RBIs; Michael Lodholtz a hit and an RBI; Witbeck two hits, including a double; Reese Ransom a hit; Sims a hit and RBI; Nolan Theunick a hit and two RBIs; and Simmer two hits.
Evart (9-3 overall) hosts Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
Manton 0-2 at invite
FRANKFORT — Manton dropped a pair of games in the Frankfort Invitational.
The Rangers lost to Elk Rapids 8-3 in the first game before falling to the host Panthers 9-2 in the consolation game.
"Four games in less than 24 hours was a tall order for the young Ranger squad," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "They are grateful to be able to play and have been making significant gains.
"We were able to have some players pitch and gain valuable experience. Our approach at the plate is getting better but we still need to find some consistency on defense."
Colton Bigelow took the loss in relief, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Carson Danford had a hit and an RBI; Radian Schmidt a hit; Bigelow a hit; Zander Sharp a run-scoring double; and James little an RBI.
Jakob Kuhn took the loss against Frankfort, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Danford had two hits; Ben Paddock three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Sharp a hit and an RBI; Kuhn a hit; and Little a hit.
Manton (0-7) is at Glen Lake on Tuesday.
GOLF
Cadillac 6th at invite
THOMPSONVILLE — Cadillac shot a team-score of 698 to take sixth in the Division 1-2 portion of the two-day Traverse City Tee-Off Invitational Friday and Saturday at Crystal Mountain.
TC Central won the event with a 632 while TC West was second at 647 and East Grand Rapids third at 648.
"The boys are all working on something to improve each and every day," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "I am proud of the attitude they have and the hard work they are putting in to improve.
"I know they all know better scores will be coming as we get ready for the meat of the season."
Junior Harry Chipman paced the Vikings with a 153 to take fourth overall in all divisions. Ben Drabik and MacKale McGuire each shot 179 while Jacques LaMonde carded a 187. Luke Enyeart shot 199 and Connor Putman 206.
Cadillac competes in the Clare Invitational on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.