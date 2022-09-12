MANTON — Manton racked up seven wins en route to claiming its own volleyball invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers beat Onekama 25-7, 25-20; beat Manistee Catholic 25-12, 25-10; beat Forest Area 25-12, 25-7; beat Mancelona 25-4, 25-23; and beat Frankfort 25-17, 25-12 in pool play.
They beat Mancelona 25-10, 25-17 in the semifinals and Onekama 25-16, 25-12 in the finals.
“Today was a good day for us to try a new rotation and work on our depth,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “Everyone was able to get in lots of reps and contribute.
“A tournament trophy is always a highlight, but winning your own means even more. It was mentioned by the girls in our preseason goal talks to try to win a trophy this season and today made our third one this year. We have a lot to be proud of, but still see that we have areas to work on and mountains to move out of our way.”
Abbie Potter had an ace and 15 digs; Adriana Sackett 25 kills, 11 aces and 81 digs; Ashley Bredahl eight kills, 15 aces, 34 digs and 115 assists; Bridgette Collins four digs; Emma Ruppert 13 digs and an assist; Genevieve Alexander two kills, four aces, six digs and two assists; Lauren Wilder 53 kills, six aces and 45 digs; Leah Helsel 57 kills, 17 aces, 67 digs, two blocks and four assists; Madison Schnitker a kill, an ace, eight digs and five assists; Makayla Gowell two aces and five digs; and Morgan Shepler 18 kills, two aces and 36 digs.
Manton (21-3-3 overall) hosts Roscommon on Tuesday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 4-2 decision to Leland in a non-conference soccer contest Saturday at the CASA fields.
The Comets led 4-0 before the Vikings scored two second-half goals.
“We fought hard there at the end,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “We just need to put 80 good minutes together.”
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West in a Big North Conference contest Tuesday.
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac took sixth overall in the Stephanie Rice Memorial Invitational Saturday at Ogemaw Heights.
“The invitational was held in memory of Stephanie Rice, an Ogemaw Heights swimmer, manager and swimming advocate who was diagnosed and eventually lost her battle with lupus,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said.
“The meet proceeds go to support lupus awareness and a scholarship in her name.
“(Our) captains Stella Balcom and Brie Leesch presented the chairperson with the proceeds of donations given by the Cadillac swimmers and their families. The willingness for our teammates to support not only each other, but also support the swimming community and a great cause, says as much as any place or time I could report.”
Balcom took first in the 50-yard freestyle while Ella Boland took second. Boland took first in the 100 backstroke while Leesch was second in the 100 butterfly.
The foursome of Boland, Averee Heuker, Leesch and Balcom tok second in the 200 medley relay while Boland, Leesch, Morgan Seelye and Balcom took second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Lexi Amy also competed in her first meet, swimming the 50 freestyle.
BUCKLEY — Buckley’s girls took second overall in their own Bear Country Invitational Saturday.
Grand Traverse Academy took first with 69 points while the Bears totaled 75 for second, Lake Leelanau St. Mary was third at 88 an Pine River sixth at 99.
Buckley junior standout Aiden Harrand took first in 19:37. Brooklynn Frazee was ninth in 23:52, Addisen Harrand 17th in 24:55, Milla Klomp 23rd in 25:53 and Kinsey Peer 27th in 26:16.
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took sixth in 23:22, Amanda Hill eighth in 23:45, Madelynn Sterly 24th in 26:01, Annabeth Allee 25th in 26:06 and Jersey Johnson 42nd in 27:51.
Mason County Eastern won the title on the boys’ side with 45 points while Frankfort was second at 54, Pentwater third at 100 and Pine River seventh at 156.
For the Bucks, Scott Slocum took 18th in 19:55, Gavin Kelso 19th in 20:02, Ethan Baker 25th in 20:28, Mason Heilman 51st in 24:13 and Liam Geer 65th in 39:02.
For the Bears, Jackson Kulawiak took sixth in 18:27, Garret Ensor 17th in 19:48, Braden Melville 32nd in 21:30 and Matthew Bentley 46th in 23:02.
For Mesick, Cody Linna took 42nd in 22:39 and Joshua Walker 50th in 24:13.
CHARLEVOIX — McBain competed in the annual Charlevoix Mud Run on Saturday.
In the boys’ small-school junior/senior division, Claydon Ingleright took third in 18:25, Kaden Abrahamson 13th in 21:13 and Joseph Gandolfi 29th in 29:22.
In the freshman/sophomore race, Garrin Schneeg took 12th in 21:24, Dallas Chamberlain 17th in 22:54, Rylee Sprague 19th in 23:56 and Deven Bergey 32nd in 31:18.
In the girls’ junior/senior race, Rowan Ensing took fifth in 23:51.
In the freshman/sophomore race, Chelsi Eisenga took 12th in 24:04, Briella Walenjus 20th in 27:35, Genesis Wilson 31st in 27:47, Olivia Bosscher 22nd in 27:48 and Mikayla Blood 24th in 28:22.
MARION — Marion hosted its annual Steeplechase Invitational on Saturday.
Lansing Waverly won the boys’ title while Heritage Christian was third, Evart sixth and Marion seventh in the 5K race.
For the Patriots, Seth Salisbury took ninth in 22:07, Sebastian Vrieze 15th in 23:36 and Ethan Glupker 23rd in 26:21.
For Evart, Tim Pentecost took eighth in 21:52 while Sawyer Fink took fourth in the two-mile run in 15:58.
For Marion, Trey Davis took 18th in 25:32 and Jaden Kiger 19th in 25:38.
Farwell won the girls’ 5K while the Eagles were fourth.
For Marion, Selena Quintero took 10th in 29:01 and Donna Mills-Foster was 11th in 31:43.
“I am proud of the effort all of the kids put in,” Marion coach Jason Keeler said. “Donna Mills ran a PR and Trey ran a season-record with all of the obstacles in their way on already-challenging course.”
