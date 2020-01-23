MANTON — Call it finding a way.
Manton overcame a bit of adversity as it beat Houghton Lake 55-49 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
"It's a great overall win," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We had a lot of guys step up tonight for the second time in three games playing roles they aren't used to being in.
"Dreden Morrow really gave us a spark off the bench and hit two big threes for us in crucial situations."
Manton led 11-5 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. It was 44-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Jacob Haun paced the Rangers with 21 points and eight rebounds while Kaleb Moore had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Morrow had six points.
Manton is at McBain on Friday with first place in the league on the line. Both teams are unbeaten in Highland play.
