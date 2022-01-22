MCBAIN — Much better effort.
Better results.
Manton bounced back from a rough Tuesday loss to beat McBain 52-47 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Veteran Ranger coach Ryan Hiller was pleased with the way his team played.
“This was a great win for us,” he said.
“We struggled Tuesday with our effort so it was nice to see us bounce back.
“We had a lot of guys that stepped up in crucial moments and we never gave up.”
Manton led 15-13 after a ragged first quarter and was up 26-18 at halftime.
The Rangers led 44-42 going into the fourth quarter.
For McBain, it was another step despite not winning.
“That’s the most points we’ve up all year and despite losing, there are positives,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“I feel like we’re gaining traction and we need to continue doing that.”
Johnathen Traxler paced Manton with 19 points while Luke Puffer had 15 and Lucas McKernan added 11.
“I thought Johnathen really gave us a lot of energy and opportunities with his defensive play tonight,” Hiller added.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 17 points while Dylan Schonert had 11 and Joe Winkel scored eight.
Kalvin McGillis and Ben Rodenbaugh each had six.
“Evan played tough inside and Joe had a good game, too,” Koopman said. “Dylan finally shot the ball well.”
The night started with a nostalgic feel as McBain celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 2001-02 MHSAA Class C state championship game.
Everyone from players to coaches to managers to ballboys to film guys to cheerleaders was included in the pre-game ceremony.
“It was a great night and I thought the turnout was outstanding,” Koopman said. “It was great being able to visit with those guys.”
The original broadcast of the state championship game win over Kalamazoo Christian also played in the lobby outside of the gym while longtime announcer Harvey Lucas talked about the exciting wins over Charlevoix (regionals), Ishpeming Westwood (quarterfinal) and Muskegon Heights (semifinal) during the tournament run in 2002.
The Ramblers finished 26-2 that season.
McBain is at Beal City on Tuesday while Manton hosts Evart.
