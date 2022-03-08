MANTON — Defensively, they did their job.
Lucas McKernan took care of the rest.
Manton shut down Roscommon’s best player and McKernan had a big night as the host Rangers beat Roscommon 65-34 in a Division 3 boys basketball district contest Monday night.
The win advances Manton (14-7) to Wednesday’s first semifinal where it will face undefeated Mesick (20-0).
Manton coach Ryan Hiller and his team knew the Bucks had struggled this season but they’ve got a dangerous scorer in senior Joel Ewald.
The Rangers made it their mission to make him a non-factor and they did just that, holding Ewald to two points.
“He’s a great shooter and so we decided let’s take him out of the game and make some other guys step up,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. “They have other good shooters but we knew he was the focus.
“Kyle Hudson and Carson Danford did an excellent job. We had two guys on him off an on all night.”
Manton led 11-9 after the first quarter but stretched it to 35-19 at halftime. It was 56-23 going into the fourth quarter.
With Ewald shut down, McKernan took care of the Rangers’ offense, scoring 32 points in the win.
“Lucas was at the top of our zone and had tons of steals and deflections and got out and ran,” Hiller said.
“He hit some big shots. He had the best game of his career in the right moment.
“Lucas has really stepped up and played really good basketball the last week and a half with Johnathen (Traxler) being out.
Luke Puffer added nine points for Manton.
And now on to Mesick, the top seed in the district.
“Mesick’s a great team,” Hiller said.
“We’ve scouted them quite a bit this year and we know what we’re going to get.
“We’ve scrimmaged them and we played them over the summer. It’s all about execution at this time of the year and on any given night, anyone can win so we know that we will be ready.”
On the flip side, Lake City struggled and saw its season come to an end with a 52-47 loss to Houghton Lake in the second game Monday.
The Trojans, beset with some injuries at the wrong time of the season, dug themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of.
“Unfortunately for us, we didn’t play our best game and in districts, you go home when that happens,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said.
“We just fell apart in the second quarter. We had some turnovers, some foul trouble and Houghton Lake played well.”
Lake City led 11-9 after the first quarter before the Bobcats outscored them 26-13 to take a 35-24 lead at halftime.
It was 44-35 going into the fourth quarter and the Trojans made a run at it but ran out of gas.
“I am proud of our kids,” Besko said. “We played hard but we just didn’t play well enough tonight.”
Darin Kunkel paced the Trojans with 17 points and four rebounds while Gavin Bisballe added 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Noah Keway also had 11 points.
Houghton Lake faces Grayling in Wednesday’s second district semifinal.
