MANTON — The Manton girls inched closer to the .500 mark in Highland Conference play with a 56-35 victory over visiting Beal City on Tuesday.
The Rangers led 13-4, 22-11 and 49-22 at the quarter breaks.
“It was a nice game for us all the way around,” said Manton coach J.P. Katona after his team improved to 5-6 in the league and 5-8 overall.
“We had good energy from start to finish and contributions from a lot of different players.”
Lauren Wilder (17 points, 10 boards) and Megan Moffit (14-10) both secured a double-double and Wilder also recorded five assists and three steals. Leah Helsel hit for 12 while Adrianna Sackett and Jenna Alexander each tallied seven and Alexander pulled down seven caroms.
Katona commended the freshman Sackett for her defensive energy as well. She notched three steals.
Manton (5-8, 5-6) is at Pine River on Thursday.
