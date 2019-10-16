MANTON — Manton made quick work of Northern Michigan Christian, beating the Comets 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
"Tonight was one of countless times that this team has come together as one and played with joy," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "I cherish the bond we have formed and don't take these moments for granted. We are not a team because we wear the same jersey; we are a team because we respect, trust and care for each other.
"With just four dates left, the end of our regular season is nearing and I am grateful that we continue to grow even closer as a team and improve on the floor."
Abby Brown paced the Rangers with six aces, two kills, 26 assists and six digs while Addison Letts had two aces, six kills and 15 digs. Billie Brickheimer had a kill, an assist and a dig while Brianna Puffer had 19 kills, four blocks and seven digs.
Issy Gokey had a kill and three digs while Jaden Wilder added an ace, four kills and seven digs. Jenna Burgess had three digs; Leah Helsel three kills, two assists and three digs; Madalynn Lutke six digs; and Megan Moffit an ace, two kills and 13 digs.
Manton (11-1 Highland) is at Lake City on Thursday.
Bucks clip Trojans
LEROY — Pine River slipped past Lake City 25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 28-26 in a Highland Conference match.
"Tonight was a night of resilience and perseverance," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We came out strong in the first set but struggled to keep that going in game two. Games three and four found us in ruts many times.
"However, we worked as a team to push through and we found a way to get the job done. Our aggressive serving was again a key component to our success."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 16 kills and 30 digs while Parker Moores had seven kills and 15 digs. Cayla Trowbridge had six kills and 23 digs while Sophie Johnson dished out 30 assists.
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 22 kills, five blocks and 11 digs while Brook Silvers had four kills, 11 digs and two aces. Chloe Bisballe had four kills, 11 digs and four aces while Nicole Adams had a kill, seven digs and four aces.
Olivia Bellos had three kills, seven digs and a block while Emma Baron dished out 32 assists, 15 digs and a kill.
"We fell short and couldn't finish," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "This is the time of the season we need to put everything together at every match but we are unfortunately not able to do that."
Pine River is at Evart on Thursday while Lake City hosts Manton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.