MCBAIN — Good intensity and good defense helped Manton to a 70-34 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest.
The Rangers were up 17-8 after the first quarter and had a commanding 38-15 lead at halftime. It was 54-25 going into the fourth quarter.
"We had a great defensive game tonight and I thought we played hard all four quarters," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We had our hands in the passing lanes and got a lot of steals which got us some easy transition baskets."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 24 points and six steals while Jaden Wilder added 16 points and five steals.
Abby Shepler had 11 points while Molly Lane had eight points and six rebounds.
Manton (5-0, 3-0) is at Beal City on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.