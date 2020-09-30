HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton couldn't sustain its strong start as it dropped a 19-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-8 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"We came out pretty strong in the first set, had our best serve-receive of the season and were pretty offensive," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We showed our age and inconsistency the rest of the night.
"We'll continue to work on mental toughness and hanging in the whole match."
Aysia Taylor had two aces, a kill, 22 assists and 13 digs; Brylie Greter two aces and 12 digs; Hannah Clark four kills and an ace; Lauren Wilder three kills and an ace; Leah Helsel an ace, eight kills and 14 digs; Megan Moffit 18 kills, eight assists and 22 digs; and Taryn Regnerus six digs.
Paige Ebels paced the Comets with 17 digs, eight aces and eight kills while Maggie Yount had 12 assists and Megan Bennett added two blocks.
“We experienced the limitation of only having the same six players on the court tonight with no subs but the girls put up a tough fight,‘ NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “Even through fatigue, they never gave up.
“We had good movement on the court throughout our games, and we were placing the ball really well.‘
Manton is at Northern Michigan Christian with McBain on Thursday.
