BRECKENRIDGE — One stretch in the second quarter did them in.
Manton fell victim to turnover issues and dropped a 54-27 decision to Breckenridge in an MHSAA Division 8 pre-district game Friday night.
The loss ends the Rangers' season at 1-6 overall while the Huskies (6-1) face Beal City next week in the second round.
The two teams played to an 8-8 tie after the first quarter before the turnover bug bit Manton.
"Ultimately what killed us early is we had three straight turnover that led to 21 quick points for them," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "Giving them those opportunities killed us because they took advantage of them.
"They're a very good team."
Manton still had a solid night offensively with 225 yards passing and nearly 300 yards of total offense.
Lucas McKernan threw for the 225 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Ruppert had 65 yards receiving, Kaleb Moore 56 yards and two touchdowns, Kaleb Webb 45 yards and Carson Danford 35 yards and a TD.
Despite the rough season, Salani was pleased with the ones that kept fighting and set the stage for brighter days ahead.
"I am very proud of this senior group," he said. "They came to work every day and never complained.
"They gave the underclassmen something to follow and hopefully we can follow that examble. It wasn't the record we wanted but hopefully we learn from games like this to get back on track and go from there."
