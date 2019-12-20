BEAL CITY — A win is a win is a win.
That's their story, at least.
Manton survived Beal City's slow-down plans and beat the Aggies 38-35 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
Beal City slowed the game to a snail's pace in hopes of limiting possessions — and opportunities — for Manton.
It nearly worked.
"This is a great road win for us," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "Beal City did a really good job taking the air out of the ball and slowing the game down.
"It was just one of those games where I was proud of them for pulling it out. It wasn't a good shooting night for us but we played well enough defensively."
Manton led 10-7 after the first quarter and 14-11 at halftime. It was 26-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Jacob Haun paced the Rangers with 13 points while Kalob Moore added six points and five rebounds. Cole Regnerus had six points and Chandler Allison added five.
Manton (3-0 overall, 3-0 Highland) is at Charlevoix on Jan. 3.
• Beal City won the JV game 65-62. Luke Puffer paced the Rangers with 40 points.
