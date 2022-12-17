MANTON — The opportunity to step up and be a leader is certainly there.
Leah Helsel accepted that challenge and performed pretty well in helping Manton clip Northern Michigan Christian 47-45 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers will be without junior standout Lauren Wilder the rest of the season after she severely injured a knee in a loss to Evart on Wednesday.
Helsel stepped in Friday with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead Manton.
"Leah really stepped up and we're going to need her to do that," Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. "We played well as a team tonight. All of those little things we did throughout the game really added up.
"We played through some adversity and were able to overcome it."
The game was tied at 13-all after the first quarter before Manton led 26-17 at halftime. NMC cut it to 34-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Aliyah Geary added 18 points for the Rangers.
Alaina Rozeveld paced NMC with 15 points.
Manton hosts Rudyard on Tuesday.
