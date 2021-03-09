MANTON — Kyle Hudson and Dreden Morrow aren't the first two names you think of when it comes to Manton.
Yet those two came up huge for the Rangers Monday as Manton beat Pine River 62-57 in overtime in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
Hudson was the first hero first as he grabbed a rebound and scored a putback with one second remaining in regulation to send it to OT at 59-all.
Morrow came up big in the extra session when standout point guard Kaleb Moore fouled out of the contest with two minutes remaining.
"Dreden did an amazing job taking care of the ball and kept us in the game," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "He hit two huge free throws late, too.
"That was a great effort by Kyle to grab the rebound and get it back up, as well."
The two teams were tied 19-19 after the first quarter with both hitting from outside and Pine River continued that to lead 38-30 at halftime.
"Give Pine River credit, they came out and hit 3-pointers in the first quarter and really put us on our heels," Hiller added.
The Bucks still led 48-42 going into the fourth quarter.
"Tonight's loss marks the third time we've had the lead in the last minute of the game and let it get away," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We have to break through and lead how to finish in those situations.
"All credit to coach Hille and his team. They were shorthanded tonight but worked hard enough to gut out the win."
Moore paced Manton with 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Luke Puffer had 10 points. Jacob Ruppert added seven points and eight rebounds while Noah Morrow and Dreden Morrow had five points apiece. Hudson grabbed six rebounds.
Garett Sumpter paced Pine River with 16 points while Isaiah Dennis added 12 points and nine rebounds. Isaac McKinley had 12 points and five rebounds while Hunter Kanouse added eight points and four rebounds.
Manton (8-1 overall) hosts McBain on Wednesday while Pine River (3-8) hosts Houghton Lake.
• Pine River won the JV game 38-36.
