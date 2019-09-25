MANTON — Call it a win-win.
Manton beat Pine River 25-14, 25-20, 27-29, 26-14 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday night and helped raise funds for a local family.
The Rangers held a White Out Night to raise money for a family battling lung cancer.
"We came out tonight's battle coasting on fumes," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "It has been a very long and emotional two weeks. We were so thankful to have the match at home with our crowd and community there to help push us through.
"Not only did our fans help our team but they showed up and supported a local family who is fighting their own battle against lung cancer. I am always so proud to be a part of such and generous and close community."
Abby Brown dished out 36 assists, five aces, six kills and eight digs while Addison Letts had four aces, seven kills and 31 digs. Brianna Puffer had 21 kills and three aces while Jaden Wilder added eight kills and 10 digs.
Madalynn Lutke had three aces and 20 digs while Megan Moffit added two aces, seven kills and 14 digs.
Pine River overcame some early adversity to make things interesting.
"We had an injury early in the first set that took us a little time to adjust to but the girls stepped up and played four solid games," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "Even though we came out on the losing end, our girls left their hearts on the floor."
Pine River (7-3 Highland) hosts Beal City on Thursday while Manton (8-1 Highland) hosts Evart next Tuesday.
• Manton won the JV match 25-8, 26-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.