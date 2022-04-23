MANTON — That’s a solid start.
Manton swept Lake City, 12-2 and 9-8, in a pair of Highland Conference softball games Friday.
“We came out ready to play for our first conference games,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “Shelby (Bundy) really stepped up in the second game with some really great defensive plays to be able to get the win.”
Bundy got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had two hits and an RBI; Bundy two hits and an RBI; Morgan Shepler a hit and an RBI; Adriana Sackett three hits and two RBIs; Makayla Gowell a hit and two RBIs; and Genna Alexander two hits.
Zoe Butkovich, Kasey Keenan, Payton Hogan and Jenna Harris had hits for Lake City.
Bundy got the win in relief in game two.
At the plate; Moffit had two hits; Bundy an RBI; Shepler a hit; Sackett a hit; Alexander two hits and two RBIs; and Aliyah Geary a hit and an RBI.
Hogan paced Lake City with three hits and three RBIs while Butkovich and Keenan had three hits apiece.
EVART — Evart scored two huge Highland wins, sweeping Beal City 5-3 and 18-4.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Skylar Baumgardner had a hit; Gray two hits; Kylynn Thompson a hit; Katelyn Gostlin three hits and two RBIs; Veronica Lofquist a hit; and Riley Brigham a hit and an RBI.
Gray got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six.
Baumgardner had two hits; Gray two hits and an RBI; Thompson two hits and three RBIs; Gostlin an RBI; Kayanne Tiedt two hits; Katelynn Duncan a hit and two RBIs; Lofquist two hits and three RBIs; Brigham a hit; and Brooklyn Decker an RBI.
Evart (4-2 overall, 2-0 Highland) is at Beaverton on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Harrison 8-2 and 7-0.
“We finally put a good doubleheader together,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “We had good pitching tonight and our defense was really good. I was very happy with that.”
Amanda Hill got the win in the opener, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four.
Madi Sparks led the way at the plate with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs while Alayna Nichols had a hit and an RBI.
Madison Smith, Laney Sparks and Mary Nichols each had a hit.
Sadler Mumby picked up her first varsity in the second game, allowing no runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Madi Sparks tripled, Alayna Nichols had a hit; Smith a hit and an RBI; Laney Sparks a hit; Emily Reese a triple; Mary Nichols a hit; and Mumby an RBI.
Pine River (2-2) is at Reed City on Monday.
PENTWATER — Marion picked up two key West Michigan D Conference wins, beating Pentwater 4-3 and 8-3.
“We knew this was going to be a tough matchup, especially against their pitcher Makaylin Kenney,” Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. “She’s going to Alma College next year with Georgia Meyer so the two pitched against each other.”
Meyer got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out 11.
Malley Raymond drove in the game-winning run for Marion in the top of the seventh. Meyer and McKayla Cruson added a hit apiece while Harley Bear tripled.
Bear led the way in game two hits two hits, including a two-run homer. Meyer also homered while Ella Wilson and Raymond had two hits apiece. Maddie Sutton, Delany Lloyd, Cruson and Bonnie Kiger each had a hit.
Meyer got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Marion hosts Manistee Catholic on Monday.
MCBAIN — McBain picked up a pair of Highland wins over Houghton Lake, 10-6 and 13-3.
Caitlin Butzin got the win in the opener, striking out seven. Kayda Cotter had two hits, including a homer; Butzin two hits, including a triple; and Brecken Gilde three hits.
Brekken Cotter got the win in game two.
Butzin had three hits, including a double and a triple; Cotter two hits, including a double; Emerson Tossey two hits, including a triple; and Gilde three hits.
MANTON — Lake City opened Highland Conference baseball play, beating Manton 13-1. The second game was suspended in the second inning due to rain.
Gavin Bisballe got the win for the Trojans, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Sam Baron had a hit and an RBI; Brody Gothard a hit and an RBI; Bisballe a hit; Devin Nolan three hits and five RBIs; Job Rogers a hit; Joe Helsel an RBI; Cole McGiness a hit and an RBI; and Ethan Dulzo a hit.
Ben Paddock and Junior Poindexter had hits for Manton.
EVART — Beal City took a pair of Highland baseball games from Evart, 14-1 and 11-1.
“We threw strikes and didn’t walk but a batter or two all night,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
“They just hit bombs, one through nine in the lineup.”
Riley Ransom took the loss in the opener for the Wildcats. Nolan Theunick had a hit and an RBI while Preston Wallace also had a hit.
Wallace took the loss in game two. Theunick had a hit and an RBI, Jake Ladd a hit and Wallace a hit.
Evart is at Beaverton on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River scored a 5-4 win over Harrison in a non-league game. The second game was called due to rain.
“Harrison had a good pitcher and he threw hard so it was good for us to see that,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
Cole Hill got the win in relief, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out two. Jordan Nelson struck out eight in four innings of work, as well.
Hill and had two hits apiece while Tim Gumm had a hit and two RBIs.
Pine River hosts Farwell today.
MCBAIN — McBain scored a Highland win over Houghton Lake, 16-6. The second game was suspended due to darkness in the fifth inning.
Eli Baker got the win in the opener, striking out six in three innings.
Carson Murphy had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs; Nick DeRuiter three hits; Tyler Koetje a hit; Dylan Schonert a hit; and Carter Quist a hit.
