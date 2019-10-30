BEAL CITY — The chance to walk away with a title was there.
Instead, it slipped away as Manton dropped a 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers, who had beaten the Aggies at Beal City earlier in the season, had to go there again due to a quirk in an expanded league schedule.
Manton — which also lost to Pine River — and Beal City each had one league loss coming into Tuesday's contest.
"Our team played hard and gritty tonight," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "Beal was a tough team and we had to play in their house for both of our conference match-ups this season. Overall, we struggled with serve-receive and too many hitting errors.
"I try to stay positive. We haven't lost a match since early September and I feel like this came at a good time. We learned some valuable lessons that will help us push further into the post-season. We firmly believe that we never lose; we win or learn. I am proud of the girls for a great finish to the regular season."
Abby Brown dished out 24 assists, 12 digs, six kills and a block while Addison Letts had three aces, three kills and 34 digs while Brianna Puffer had nine kills, four blocks and five digs. Jaden Wilder had six kills and 20 digs while Leah Helsel added six kills and eight digs.
Madalynn Lutke had 24 digs while Megan Moffit added an ace, eight kills, a block and 18 digs.
Manton faces host McBain or Lake City in a Division 3 district contest on Nov. 6.
