BEAL CITY — Manton dropped a 36-0 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
"They controlled the ball and the clock on us the whole game," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "We couldn't establish anything.
"The guys kept fighting, though, and never quit."
Cole Regnerus had 59 yards receiving and led the way defensively with eight tackles.
Manton (0-6 overall, 0-5 Highland) hosts McBain next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.