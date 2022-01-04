BEAL CITY — One little stretch doomed the effort.
Manton played well most of the way but struggles late in the third quarter cost the Rangers in a 52-46 loss to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
"I thought our team did a great job playing with a lot of intensity for two and a half quarters and we played well most of the way," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "They went on a run at the end of the third that broke our backs a little bit.
"We just didn't do the little things there at the end of the third quarter to give ourselves a chance to win."
Beal City led 17-14 after the first quarter before Manton was up 28-27 at halftime. The Aggies were up 46-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Hiller saw positives.
"We did a great job moving the ball with a couple of kids still out of the lineup," he said. "I was very proud of that."
Luke Puffer paced the Rangers with 22 points while Noah Morrow added eight. Nolan Moffit and Jakob Kuhn each had five.
Manton (2-3 overall) hosts Kalkaska today.
