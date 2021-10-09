BEAL CITY — Beal City was too much for Manton as the Aggies beat the Rangers 49-0 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
"They owned us on both sides of the line of scrimmage," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "We couldn't move the ball when we wanted and offensively, they moved it on us very well.
"We'll go back to work, watch film and learn from this game."
Kaleb Webb had 31 yards receiving for the Rangers.
Manton hosts McBain next Friday.
SOCCER
Bucks, Patriots tie
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian and Pine River played to a 3-3 tie in soccer.
"We moved the ball well tonight and had several fast-break opportunities," Heritage coach Tom Stagg said. "We enjoyed playing a team that played hard and has great attitudes."
Seth Wanner scored the Patriots' first goal before Brady Johnston scored twice.
Heritage Christian (1-6-2) finishes its season Tueday at PineView Homes.
Lakers, Comets tie
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian and Glen Lake played to a 3-3 tie in non-conference play.
"Tonight was a great game for us to play," NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. "We have not faced such a powerful offensive team yet this year and though I don't like the result, I am very happy with our defense by the end of the game.
"Even though we gave up a controversial PK and subsequent goal at the end, we were able to adapt in the second half and gain some defensive stability. Offensively we have shown we can score even when missing multiple starters and am very happy with some of our support players' work.
"We had to pull deeper into the bench than normal for a game this tough due to multiple injuries but those who got the nod performed above expectations."
Jonas Lanser, Seth VanHaitsma and Tucker Tossey scored for the Comets while Mekhi Harris and Blake DeZeeuw had assists.
DeZeeuw recorded six saves in goal for NMC.
