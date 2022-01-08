MANTON — Finally.
While they didn't get the result they wanted, Manton played with a full lineup for the first time this season.
The Rangers dropped a 52-50 decision to Charlevoix in a non-conference boys basketball Friday night at home.
Just having everyone back made Manton coach Ryan Hiller happy.
"I'm very proud of our guys tonight," Hiller said. "This is our first game where we had a full squad and we competed well against a very good Charlevoix team and had a chance to win."
The Rayders led 12-8 after the first quarter and it was tied 24-24 at halftime. The Rangers were up 39-38 going into the fourth quarter.
"Hopefully, we can get better over the next two weeks at everything we're doing, gel as a team and start to hit our peak in February," Hiller said.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with 12 points while Lincoln Hicks had seven and Lucas McKernan eight. Johnathen Traxler and Carson Danford had six points apiece.
Manton hosts Roscommon on Tuesday.
